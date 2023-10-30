35-year-old superstar sends out a message of 'love' for Bayley and current champion ahead of their match at London

WWE Superstar Dakota Kai recently sent out a note of appreciation for her stablemates Bayley and IYO SKY ahead of their respective matches.

At a WWE Live Event, held at London, England, The Genius of The Sky defended her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. SKY will put her championship on line against Bianca Belair at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

Damage CTRL leader The Role Model faced the SmackDown Superstar Shotzi in a singles bout, but was unable to win the match as she got distracted by the audience singing for her. Meanwhile, Shotzi won the match via pinfall. Bayley will now face The EST of WWE on Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to social media, Damage CTRL member Dakota sent out a message of love for both her stablemates, as the duo went out for their matches.

"While my girls are on tour, imma cheer them on from afar, until I’m cleared and ready in 2024 🖤."

Bayley spoke about her dream match with her stablemates

WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke about her dream match with her stablemates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

While speaking in a backstage interview following WWE Fastlane, The Role Model mentioned that The Genius of the Sky and Dakota were two of her best friends from the industry, and according to her, they were also the greatest wrestlers of all times.

The Role Model further added that it would be an honor and a dream for her to have a triple threat bout with her stablemates at WrestleMania.

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Damage CTRL in the near future.

