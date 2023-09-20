35-year-old superstar wants a title shot after impressive victory on WWE RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar believes they deserve a title shot after picking up an impressive victory last night on RAW.

Chad Gable has become a very popular superstar as of late. His rivalry against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship was captivating, and he came close to dethroning him on the September 4th edition of WWE RAW. Despite the loss, Gable gained many new fans following his impressive showing against The Ring General earlier this month.

On last night's RAW, Chad Gable squared off against Bronson Reed in a singles match. Gable threw everything at the big man but simply couldn't put him away. Reed then picked up a clean pinfall victory over Gable after connecting with the Tsunami Splash off the top rope.

A wrestling fan claimed that Reed deserves a title shot following his victory over Chad Gable last night on RAW. Reed shared the fan's comment on his Instagram story, and you can check it out in the image below.

Reed defeated Gable last night on RAW.

Bronson Reed delivers warning following WWE RAW

Bronson Reed delivered a message to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther following his victory last night.

After last night's edition of WWE RAW, Byron Saxton caught up with Reed backstage for an interview on RAW Talk. Reed claimed he was climbing to the top of the card and compared himself to a monster. He then warned Seth Rollins and Gunther that he was coming after a title on the red brand:

"Where does that place me, Byron? Do you like monster movies, Byron? Do you like Godzilla? Do you like King Kong? Well, I am Monday Night RAW's own personal Kaiju, and I am climbing to the very top. Who says that I shouldn't face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship? Who says that I shouldn't face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship?" [1:21 – 1:43]

You can check out the video below:

The company released Bronson Reed in 2021 but was brought back at the end of last year. His run on the main roster hasn't been impactful so far, but his future could be bright after a big win on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Bronson Reed battle for a title on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.