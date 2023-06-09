For the third straight Premium Live Event, WWE could book home players to compete in their major shows. With Money in the Bank allowing superstars to return to the United Kingdom, Butch is a heavy favorite to qualify for the annual ladder match. Tonight on SmackDown, the 29-year-old will face Baron Corbin.

His fellow stablemate Ridge Holland shared via Twitter, the possibility of the Money in the Bank briefcase coming home to The Brawling Brutes.

As Sheamus is currently busy with United States Champion Austin Theory and Ridge Holland not getting the opportunity, Butch could be the one to steal a massive win at the upcoming event. Ridge Holland asked the WWE Universe:

"Butchey in the bank? #fightnight #brawlingbrutes #MITB," Holland wrote.

Butch is an interesting choice for the Money in the Bank winner, according to fans who have shared some comments on the post. But with LA Knight's popularity at an all-time high, would the UK crowd turn on the hometown hero to favor the former?

Former WWE Champion could face Austin Theory at Money in the Bank

Elsewhere on the match card, United States Champion Theory could be defending his title against Sheamus. While the former beat The Celtic Warrior recently, their feud is evidently far from over. The two have only scratched the surface.

Sheamus was incredibly over last year in Cardiff, Wales, for his performance against Gunther. WWE may be looking to add the leader of The Brawling Brutes to the UK show this year again to work his magic.

Sheamus last held the United States Championship back in 2021, when he defeated Matt Riddle at WrestleMania 37. He held on to the title for a few months, before dropping it to Damian Priest at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, according to fans, Theory is a "weak" champion despite his victories over big names such as John Cena (at WrestleMania, no less), Edge, and Rey Mysterio.

You can read more about Sheamus discussing Ridge Holland and the former WWE Champion's misfortune here.

Do you think Money in the Bank should be a glorious night for The Brawling Brutes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes