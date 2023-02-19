35-year-old should have been on The Undertaker's level by now, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo firmly believes Bray Wyatt should have been on The Undertaker's level by now if WWE had booked and presented him correctly.

Wyatt is one of wrestling's most gifted minds, as his ability to think outside the box has made him a revered figure. From the leader of the Wyatt Family to The Fiend to Fun House Bray, he has enacted many unforgettable characters.

Despite his success, many believe the 35-year-old should have been a much bigger name than he currently is. One of them is Vince Russo, who opened up about the same topic on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former WWE writer feels Bray Wyatt should have been on the same level as The Undertaker by now if the global juggernaut had done justice to his talents. Russo feels the WWE's writers aren't equipped to write for a genius like Wyatt.

"Bro, I could not believe this guy debuted on WWE TV 10 years ago. I could not believe it. Bro, 10 years, this guy, without a shadow of a doubt, at this point in time, should be Undertaker status. The problem is this guy is brilliant, this guy is a genius, and they cannot write up to this level. I'm telling you, bro, that's the problem," said Vince Russo. (0:41 - 1:18)

Dutch Mantell comments on WWE confusing fans with Bray Wyatt's booking

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell opened up about Wyatt teasing a feud with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

The former WWE manager said the promotion was needlessly confusing fans with The Eater of the World's booking. He argued that it made little sense for Bray Wyatt to feud with Lesnar or Lashley since fans booed neither of them.

"The thing that bothers me about Bray Wyatt is I guess he's a babyface. And if they put him against a babyface, you're gonna split your crowd. I don't think they hate Brock. They don't hate Lashley. So if he went against either one of them, I think they'd just confuse their fanbase," said Mantell.

Considering Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's feud didn't conclude at Elimination Chamber 2023, Wyatt challenging either of them seems uncertain for now.

