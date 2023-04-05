35-year-old could win the Universal Championship if Roman Reigns' Undisputed title is split, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently explained how Gunther could be the perfect Universal Champion if WWE splits Roman Reigns' Undisputed title.

The Tribal Chief became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38. Though he was expected to drop the gold to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, Reigns found a way to win and keep the titles intact across his waist.

Amid this, there have also been rumors about WWE possibly splitting both championships before SummerSlam 2023. This could pave the way for someone else to step up and pick up the mantle of leading the company.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter suggested that Gunther could be perfect for this spot. He explained that The Ring General should win the Universal Championship if WWE chooses to separate the titles. Apter also recalled the segment on SmackDown, where Gunther lashed out at Adam Pearce in the ring ahead of WrestleMania 39.

"And I think the world championship, the Universal Championship, would be, if they want a heel champion in that role, besides Roman Reigns, of course, this guy would be really good. When he stood in the face of Adam Pearce, nose-to-nose, saying, "Tell me why this has to be," I was afraid for Adam Pearce. You can see the fans when he walks to the ring, the fans are afraid of him," said Bill Apter. (7:00 - 7:38)

Gunther is impressed by Roman Reigns' historic Universal Championship reign

A couple of months back on WWE's The Bump, Gunther opened up about Roman Reigns' near 1000-day run with the Universal Championship. The Ring General stated that he was impressed by The Tribal Chief's reign so far and was looking forward to seeing how things pan out for him in the future.

"It's impressive. Yeah, I think that pretty much sums it up because it's a situation that never has been there, in that way. And it's continuing. So it's gonna be interesting to see where it goes," said Gunther.

Roman Reigns and Gunther are two of the biggest in the business today, and fans would surely rejoice when WWE finally pits them against each other.

