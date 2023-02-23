"It’s impressive" - Gunther praises Roman Reigns following emotional title victory at WWE Elimination Chamber

Gunther has shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' historic title reign and dominant run in WWE.

The Tribal Chief has been the top champion of the biggest wrestling company in the world for over 900 days. He has defeated every single superstar that has threatened to take the title off of him, including Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre. His latest defense was against Sami Zayn and Elimination Chamber in the latter's hometown of Montreal.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Gunther described Roman Reigns' run as impressive and stated that he's interested in seeing where it goes next.

"It's impressive. Yeah, I think that pretty much sums it up because it's a situation that never has been there, in that way. And it's continuing. So it's gonna be interesting to see where it goes," said Gunther. (54:04-54:20)

Gunther on the crowd reaction to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Head of the Table entered enemy territory last Saturday night when he defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in Canada. The crowd was hostile towards him, while his opponent was treated like a national hero.

Gunther shared that as a major heel, it's enjoyable to have that kind of heat. He also hinted at a match between Imperium and The Bloodline.

"I gotta say, yeah, I love it. It's a very enjoyable situation for me, I gotta say, and if I look at Montréal, what a heartbreak at the end. And yeah, I enjoyed it. I just feel like the pressure is on his shoulders by now because all eyes are on him. So, obviously, nobody can take away the records he set and stuff like that. But once he's gonna fall, he's gonna fall hard. And people are waiting for that. But yeah, let's see who's gonna be able to end his reign. The Bloodline hasn't faced us yet, so let's see," he said. (54:35-55:24)

Roman Reigns is headed to WrestleMania 39, where he will defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

