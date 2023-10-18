35-year-old World Champion opens up about potential WWE return after 13 months

A World Champion recently opened up about a potential return to WWE after over a year.

The star in question is the World Boxing Council Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. The British professional boxer is no stranger to WWE. He made his first appearance in WWE in 2019. In his first and only match with the Stamford-based company, The Gypsy King defeated Braun Stroman at Crown Jewel that year.

His most recent appearance was in September last year. During a championship-deciding fight between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Fury knocked out Austin Theory when he tried to cash in his Money In The Bank contract.

Tyson Fury recently talked to Sports Illustrated, where he was asked about a return to the Stamford-based company. The World Champion believes that he had a great stint with the wrestling promotion, and there are a lot of opportunities for the star in WWE:

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time. I know it won’t last forever. And it’s true, I’ve had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there,” Tyson Fury stated. [H/T SI.com]

He added:

“It’s an amazing experience there. At the moment, I’m very busy with boxing. I’m still active and on top of my chosen profession, so this is where my focus will be. After that, we’ll see.” [H/T SI.com]

Tyson Fury is a huge star, and it is evident that he has a great interest in working with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. It will be interesting to see if he makes the much-anticipated return or not.

World Champion Tyson Fury has a message for naysayers

Multiple critics of the Boxing World Champion believe that the upcoming Wrestling bout should not happen. They believe that Fury would easily outclass Francis Ngannou.

Continuing in the same interview, the British professional boxer had a great response from all the critics. Fury believes in what he is doing. He also stated that those critics are only jealous of him:

“They’re just jealous that I’m getting a bag and they’re not. It’s a large bag. I can barely carry it. No matter who you are or the profession, haters are going to hate. Go back in history and name the critics. Is it good or bad for boxing? Those are opinions of sheep, and that means nothing to the king of the jungle,” Fury said. [H/T SI.com]

What would be the ideal way for Boxing World Champion Tyson Fury to return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

