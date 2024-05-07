A WWE star has issued a heartbreaking apology during WWE RAW today after losing a match. Now, Baron Corbin and another name have reacted.

Ricochet faced Ilja Dragunov in the King of the Ring tournament qualifiers. The results were disappointing, and Corbin and Samantha Irvin messaged him.

The 35-year-old made it his life's mission to get to the next round of the tournament. He put on an immense show, attacking with a fury fans have not seen in some time. Dragunov's extremely intense offense was matched by Ricochet's agility, but in the end, a huge H-Bomb elbow saw the new RAW star get the win.

After the match, Ricochet posted an apology for losing again. He seemed heartbroken at losing out on the first round. The newly crowned WWE Speed Champion's loss seemed to have affected him quite a bit.

"I lost... again. I'm sorry guys."

Expand Tweet

However, fellow stars were there to console him after what was a bad loss for him. Baron Corbin, someone familiar with Dragunov thanks to their matches on NXT, sent a message saying that it was not his fault and that the new RAW star was hard to beat.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, his fiance, Samantha Irvin, also sent a message saying she loved him a lot.

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin has also been called up to the WWE main roster

After a run on NXT, Baron Corbin has returned to the main roster. During the Draft, he was called up to SmackDown, although this meant that his team with Bron Breakker was split. Breakker went to RAW instead.

This week will be the first time he's expected to appear on the show in months, and it's not certain what character he will portray now that he's back.