35-year-old WWE star posts a cryptic message to tease a massive return after 9 months under the Triple H regime

WWE star T-Bar recently teased a change in his gimmick, and fans are excited to see him make a huge comeback on television.

The former RETRIBUTION member made his main roster debut as part of the heel faction. His last appearance on the main roster saw him challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship on RAW in November last year. He has since competed only on WWE Main Event.

T-Bar recently took to Twitter to tease a change in his gimmick. He quoted Darth Vader and said:

"I sense something, a presence I've not felt since…"

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since… I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since…

In case you didn't know, Vader said the quote above in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Fans have always thought that it was in reference to Obi-Wan Kenobi, his former Jedi mentor.

T-Bar thrived in NXT under Triple H, but fell victim to poor booking decisions on the main roster. Several superstars who have been in a similar predicament have thrived since The Game took over the creative direction.

T-Bar, previously known as Dominik Dijakovic, teased a similar change in his fortune by making a subtle reference to his former boss by citing the legendary cinematic villain.

WWE fans react to T-Bar's potential return on weekly television after nine months

Those who followed T-Bar's rise in NXT rushed to express their support for the talented superstar. Many recalled his success during the glory days of the Black and Gold brand, hoping to see him back at his best.

From drawing references to his old entrance theme music to comparing his comeback to the likes of Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Shayna Baszler, fans reacted positively to the idea of T-Bar's big return:

Rob @RobbityBob17 @TBARRetribution As part of a tag team in a stable with Kross and Scarlett please @TBARRetribution As part of a tag team in a stable with Kross and Scarlett please

Would you like to see T-Bar debut a new gimmick? Let us know in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far