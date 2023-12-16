35-year-old WWE star sends a three-word message following tag team reunion after 1261 days on SmackDown

A WWE Superstar recently shared a three-word message following a massive tag team reunion after over three years, on this week's SmackDown.

The star in question is Kairi Sane, who teamed up with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors on this week's episode of the blue brand. The two women were the Women's Tag Team Champions during a previous run, grabbing the gold after they defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the 2019 Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The Empress of Tomorrow and the Pirate Princess last paired up on the July 3, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW, where they took on Bayley and Sasha Banks for the tag titles.

After 1261 days, on the December 15 edition of SmackDown, Sane and Asuka were back in action against Zelina Vega and Michin. However, even before the bout started, the LWO member and The O.C. member attacked the duo.

Despite not having the early advantage, The Kabuki Warriors took home the win courtesy of distractions from Bayley and Dakota Kai.

The 35-year-old WWE star took to Twitter (X) to share her honest reaction following her tag team reunion with the Empress of Tomorrow on the blue brand.

"WE ARE BACK❤️❤️❤️ #WWE #SmackDown #KabukiWarriors," Sane wrote.

Check out the screenshot of the Pirate Princess' tweet below:

Kairi Sane's three-word message on Twitter (X).

Damage CTRL member reveals she found out about Kairi Sane's WWE return at the last minute

It should be noted that even though Asuka and Sane will seemingly band together as The Kabuki Warriors moving forward, they are still a part of the Damage CTRL faction.

The Pirate Princess made her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment at Crown Jewel 2023, and helped IYO SKY retain her women's title against Bianca Belair.

Dakota Kai, one of the three original members of the Damage CTRL, revealed that she learned about Kairi Sane joining the group moments before the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," she said.

The Role Model already announced on SmackDown that the heel faction is looking to go after all the gold, including Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. It would also be exciting to see The Kabuki Warriors win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once again.

What did you think of Asuka and Kairi Sane teaming up on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.