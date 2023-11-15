Damage CTRL member reveals she found out about Kairi Sane’s return at the last minute

A member of Damage CTRL has disclosed that they did not know Kairi Sane was returning until the day before WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Damage CTRL's Bayley was ringside for the match and kept getting involved, but The EST wouldn't stay down.

Kairi Sane then made her shocking return to the company and attacked Belair. Iyo Sky capitalized with a Moonsault for the pinfall victory at Crown Jewel to retain her title. Kairi Sane posed with the WWE Women's Champion after the match and buried the hatchet with Bayley this past Friday on SmackDown. Sane was written off of television in 2020 due to a backstage attack from The Role Model.

Speaking on her Twitch stream, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai revealed that she learned about Sane joining the faction the day before Crown Jewel. She added that while Sane is a sweetheart, she is also deadly.

"Not that long. Not that long at all. Almost as though we found out the day before. There's a lot of stuff that we don't find out until the day of. I was so happy. I met IYO and Kairi almost ten years ago, my first tour of Japan in 2013/2014. It was right when my tour was ending. We hung out and went to dinner. Kairi is a sweetheart. She's also deadly. You do not want to cross her," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Damage CTRL's Bayley stops Kairi Sane from taking a photo with a WWE fan

Despite joining the heel faction, Kairi Sane is still a fan favorite at heart and had to be stopped by Bayley from taking a photo with a fan during SmackDown.

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL battled Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka in the main event. However, Asuka betrayed her teammates and also decided to join the faction.

After the match, a fan asked to take a photo with Sane, and she accepted the offer. However, an irate Bayley burst into the frame and shouted at the fan before dragging Sane away.

Bayley appeared to be shocked that Kairi Sane had joined the group at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how the new version of Damage CTRL works together in the weeks ahead and if any more superstars on WWE SmackDown will decide to join the heel group.

