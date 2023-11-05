Babyface turn after 15 months? 5 possible directions after Kairi Sane's WWE return at Crown Jewel

Kairi Sane made her surprise return to WWE at Crown Jewel. The Pirate Princess showed up during IYO SKY versus Bianca Belair match for the Women’s Championship. Kairi’s actions cost Bianca her match against the Damage CTRL star.

Bayley, who also tried to help IYO SKY during the match, was stunned to witness the return of Kairi Sane in WWE. The Role Model was responsible for kicking Kairi out of WWE a few years back during the pandemic.

Expand Tweet

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible directions after Kairi Sane’s WWE return at Crown Jewel:

#5. Kairi Sane joins Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been causing problems for the WWE women’s locker room since 2022. Bayley formed the group after she brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with her to confront Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2022.

The most immediate direction for Kairi Sane would be to join Damage CTRL because of IYO SKY. The WWE Women’s Champion could become a bridge of sorts between Kairi and Bayley before eventually turning heel on the Role Model.

#4. The Sky Pirates reform

Kairi Sane and IYO SKY used to work in Triple H’s version of NXT as The Sky Pirates. The pair had many great matches during the black and gold era of NXT. Both women would go on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

While IYO SKY and Kairi have not reformed The Sky Pirates at the time of the writing, they’ll most likely reform the tag team on the main roster. WWE has teased friction between IYO and Bayley and Kairi’s return will only add to that.

#3. Asuka joins the mix

Asuka and Kairi Sane were once known as Kabuki Warriors in WWE. The pair were managed by Paige (Saraya) and captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at the 2019 Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The Empress of Tomorrow was made exclusive to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. She had a stellar match against IYO SKY for the women’s title on the blue brand. With Kairi presumably on the blue brand as well, Asuka could join her and IYO SKY to form a super faction.

#2. Bayley turns babyface

Bayley has been a heel for the past 15 months. The Role Model returned at WWE SummerSlam 2022 as a heel and immediately began a feud with Bianca Belair. The feud also brought Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross into the mix at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Bayley teased a title match against IYO SKY in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. SKY inadvertently hit Bayley during the match tonight. The whole angle is expected to result in a babyface turn for Bayley so that she may feud with IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship.

#1. Huge triple threat match at WrestleMania

WWE has done many incredible triple threats matches for world titles in the past. Triple H himself has been a part of some incredible three-ways during his illustrious career. The Game’s triple threat against Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit for the world title at WrestleMania XX is among them.

Expand Tweet

It is possible that Triple H could book a huge triple threat match between IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 next year. Ideally, that would be the ultimate payoff to the three women being on SmackDown at the same time.

What do you think Kairi's plans are following her return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here