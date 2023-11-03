With Kairi Sane back, Triple H can book a first-time-ever WWE dream match

Kairi Sane is heading back to WWE. Three years on from her last match for the company, the former NXT Women's Champion is reportedly listed internally as a roster member. Her return gives WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H lots of creative options, particularly on SmackDown.

The blue brand is full of talented female stars, including two of the top Japanese wrestlers of the last decade, Asuka and IYO SKY. Asuka previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Sane, while SKY is the current WWE Women's Champion.

When Sane left America for Japan in 2020, her tag team partnership with Asuka abruptly ended. The Empress of Tomorrow was left to battle their then-rivals Bayley and Sasha Banks on her own and occasionally with makeshift tag partners.

Due to their history, Triple H has a ready-made storyline in place between The Kabuki Warriors when Sane returns. The former fan-favorite duo could get back together immediately or perhaps begin an instant feud. Either way, whether it happens soon or further down the line, Asuka vs. Sane will inevitably happen one day.

SKY's presence on SmackDown opens up the possibility of a dream Triple Threat match between WWE's top three Japanese female stars. Depending on how long the Damage CTRL member remains Women's Champion, the match would not look out of place on a major card like WrestleMania.

Why Kairi Sane could thrive under Triple H's creative leadership

Kairi Sane was among WWE's most popular women between 2017 and 2020. The highlight of that three-year run came in 2018 when she held the NXT Women's Championship for 71 days. She also made history a year earlier as the first winner of the Mae Young Classic tournament.

It is worth remembering that Vince McMahon oversaw creative when Sane appeared on RAW and SmackDown in 2019 and 2020. Her main roster stint was hardly disappointing, but she was not treated as a priority like she was under Triple H's NXT leadership.

When Sane returns, she will appear on a Triple H-led main roster for the first time. With that in mind, The Game is sure to have big plans for someone who performed so well for him during NXT's golden era.

How do you think Triple H should book Kairi Sane? Let us know in the comments section below.

