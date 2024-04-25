35-year-old WWE star shares a photo of training with The Rock during WrestleMania 40 weekend

WWE Superstar The Rock made his successful in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It was an NXT faction, Gallus, that helped him train for The Showcase of the Immortals, and its member Joe Coffey shared a photo from training.

The Final Boss teamed up with Roman Reigns in a blockbuster tag team match to defeat the team of Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Thus making The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against The Head of the Table a 'Bloodline Rules' contest.

Stars such as Jey Uso, Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker made cameos to assist Cody in finishing his story. After interference from The Bloodline, The Great One took out Cena with his finisher, he was then choke-slammed by the returning Deadman.

Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang, members of NXT's Gallus faction assisted Dwayne Johnson for his in-ring return. Before WrestleMania 40, the former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz revealed that The Brahma Bull set up camps where he trained with Wolfgang and The Coffey brothers.

Following a few weeks after The Grandest Stage of Them All, Joe Coffey has shared a photo alongside Gallus crew and The Rock posing at training ground ringside in Los Angeles.

"GALLUS X FINAL BOSS. @TheRock," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the 35-year-old star's tweet below:

WWE personality left starstruck by The Rock's massive return before WrestleMania 40

SmackDown ring announcer Corey Graves commented on the involvement of The Final Boss in the Rhodes-Reigns and The Bloodline storyline before this year's WrestleMania.

During an interview with The Gunz Show podcast, Graves admitted feeling starstruck by the presence of Dwayne Johnson backstage. The SmackDown commentator also called the 51-year-old legend a "real-life superhero."

"Rock is like a real-life superhero. He is physically massive, his smile literally lights up a room from across. The Rock has presence and has charisma. I'm in this business for years and years and years, and I've rubbed shoulders with some pretty heavy hitters and pretty well-known celebrities briefly, and I never get starstruck. But to this day, even having had conversations with him since he's been back, I am starstruck by The Rock," Graves admitted.

The RAW after WrestleMania edition saw The Final Boss announcing a brief hiatus. He promised Cody that upon his return, he would go after the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion.