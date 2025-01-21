  • home icon
  35-year-old WWE star in tears after Bayley is removed from SmackDown after Adam Pearce announcement; she gets a response

35-year-old WWE star in tears after Bayley is removed from SmackDown after Adam Pearce announcement; she gets a response

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 21, 2025 01:05 GMT
Ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce made an announcement about Bayley that removes her from SmackDown. One superstar was in tears about it, and now Bayley herself has responded.

Over the last few weeks, a WWE Transfer Window has been taking place with stars exchanging places between RAW and SmackDown. Several names have already changed their places. Now, it's transpired that the ex-WWE Women's Champion will be removed from SmackDown and going to RAW instead. This comes a few days after she failed to defeat Tiffany Stratton and become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Mia Yim reacted to it, saying that she missed the ex-champion already and was in tears about it.

"I miss @itsBayleyWWE already 😭"

The former Hugger responded with several emojis, showing that she was clearly in two minds about it too, but seemingly trying to comfort one of her friends. On SmackDown, she was often backed up by Naomi and Michin. Now that she's moving to RAW, she will be interacting with several Damage CTRL members who have not really treated her well in the past.

"🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠"

It remains to be seen what's next for the star and if she finds an ally on the red brand.

