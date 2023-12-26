35-year-old WWE star traveled over 7000 miles to spend Christmas with Dakota Kai

A WWE Superstar made an incredibly long trip just to spend Christmas with Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai. The name in question is Cathy Kelley.

Kelley was re-signed to WWE earlier this year and is working as a backstage interviewer on the SmackDown brand. The 35-year-old star is one of the most well-known backstage interviewers in the company and has interviewed some of its biggest names.

Cathy Kelley is also known to be a friendly personality and has made a lot of friends with many of the women backstage. Given that it's Christmas time, Kelley decided to take a short vacation to New Zealand, where she spent the day with fellow WWE Superstar Dakota Kai.

"kiwi christmas," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Cathy posted some of the pictures from her trip on Instagram, which can be viewed below.

Bill Apter believes that Dakota Kai might emerge as the leader of Damage CTRL

Ever since Damage CTRL was formed over a year ago, it was established that Bayley is the leader of the group. However, things have changed a lot since then.

In recent weeks, it has looked like Bayley has lost control of the faction that she helped create. Instead, Dakota has been serving as the translator for IYO SKY in recent weeks.

On an episode of SmackTalk, wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that he believes WWE is planning to make Kai the leader of the Damage CTRL based on her actions in recent weeks.

"The commentators were talking about it. They really have set that in motion at this point."

You can watch the full video here:

WWE has been teasing some tensions within Damage CTRL for several weeks. However, it remains to be seen when they pull the trigger on this decision.

