35-year-old WWE Superstar appreciates Tiffany Stratton for attacking Bayley on SmackDown

Bayley's first title defense as WWE Women's Champion ended in a disqualification, as Tiffany Stratton interrupted the match and attacked both the champion and the challenger. Damage CTRL member has recently sent out a message to Stratton following SmackDown.

This week's SmackDown in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was main evented by Bayley who defended her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and the Kabuki Warriors watched the match from the Sky box at PPG Paints Arena in Pennsylvania. The bout was highly entertaining however it came to an unfortunate ending as Stratton made her surprise appearance and attacked both The Role Model and The Glow.

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai recently took to her Instagram story and shared the closing moments of SmackDown. The 35-year-old star wrote a message for Stratton, saying Damage CTRL appreciated her for making the move of attacking their former stable leader.

"We are fans of @tiffanywwe (white heart emoji)," wrote Kai.

Check out Dakota Kai's Instagram story below:

Dakota Kai says Damage CTRL is a fan of Tiffany Stratton

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a warning to Tiffany Stratton following SmackDown

Former Damage CTRL leader recently sent out a warning to Tiffany Stratton following SmackDown.

After interfering in the main event match between Bayley and Naomi, Stratton has now come to The Role Model's bad side and thus received a subtle warning from the latter.

Taking to social media, the former hugger praised Stratton as she stated how gutsy it was for the latter to make such a move. But between the lines, she also mentioned that the rising star has now come under her radar, which means she would be going after her in the near future.

"I probably would’ve done the same thing, @tiffstrattonwwe. I kinda like that you made such a ballsy move - those kind of things will only make this division stronger. I mean, YOU’RE DONE FOR, but…good for you. I’ll be seeing you #SmackDown."

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Buff Barbie is a former NXT Women's Champion and made her main roster debut earlier this year. The 24-year-old star has impressed many fans since her promotion to SmackDown. It would be quite exciting to see how Stratton, The Role Model, and Naomi's storyline take twists and turns in the near future.

One of Samoa Joe's colleagues had harsh words for him HERE

Poll : Do you think Bayley will have rivals going forward? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback