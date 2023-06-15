35-year-old WWE Superstar believes he can be a 'scary prospect' for Roman Reigns if they fight

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is enjoying a historic title reign. Still, SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland is confident he can be a threat to The Tribal Chief.

Reigns has lately been the most dominant champion in the pro wrestling business, unifying the two world titles in WWE and holding the Universal Championship for over two years. However, it is worth mentioning that The Tribal Chief has often relied on help from The Bloodline members – The Usos and Solo Sikoa – to defend his gold.

During an exclusive interview with Cultaholic, Holland shared an interesting observation about Roman Reigns' matches. He stated that the reigning champion studies his opponent and prepares himself accordingly. The 35-year-old noted that Reigns could predict what was coming because he knew his opponents inside out.

However, the Brawling Brutes member pointed out that Reigns does not know him as an opponent, giving the latter an advantage. Holland asserted that he could surprise The Tribal Chief. He was quoted as saying:

"Well, you know, Roman keeps saying that he is a student of his opponent. You look at everyone he has beaten over [sic] this historic reign. He has known them all pretty well, he knows what they can do, and he knows them inside out. And he has Paul Heyman to do his little scouting missions for him, but he doesn’t know Ridge Holland. I think that could be a scary prospect for him. He doesn’t know what I am capable of, a lot of WWE Universe doesn’t know exactly what I am capable of. I think I can surprise a few people." [9:55 - 9:24]

Holland listed Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Bobby Lashley among several superstars he would like to face in WWE. He also credited fellow Brawling Brutes member Butch for his in-ring prowess and admitted wanting to lock horns with the latter at some point.

Roman Reigns set to return on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will return on SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief missed an eventful show last Friday but cleverly used Paul Heyman to plant seeds of conflict between The Usos. He desperately needs Jey Uso to side with The Bloodline over his brother Jimmy and all eyes are on The Right Hand Man.

Heyman also informed Jey Uso that Reigns sees him as the next Tribal Chief and wants to mentor him for the role. The Wise Man hoped to tempt Jey into choosing a gold-laden future in WWE, but the latter has yet to decide.

Roman Reigns is expected to officially crown Jey Uso next in line to be The Tribal Chief on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see if that would be enough to make him "fall in line."

