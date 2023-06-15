WWE fans roast Roman Reigns for latest SmackDown announcement and compare him to Tony Khan

WWE has confirmed Roman Reigns will return on SmackDown this week, and Twitterverse is having a field day.

The Tribal Chief does not regularly appear on the blue brand, especially after big shows. About two weeks ago, Reigns received the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and then confronted Jimmy Uso.

He refused to forgive the latter for his betrayal at Night of Champions and has Solo Sikoa attack his brother with a devastating Samoan Spike. But Roman Reigns missed the show next week and Paul Heyman had all the strings to create conflict between The Usos. Earlier this year, he missed SmackDown almost a month after defending his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

His sporadic appearances often lead to WWE promoting Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown. Wrestlelamia recently took a screenshot of all his 'SmackDown returns' and poked fun at The Tribal Chief by comparing him to Shane McMahon.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Bro has returned more times than Shane McMahon Bro has returned more times than Shane McMahon https://t.co/Y3DJlQmwmj

The tweet instantly garnered attention on the social media website, with other fans chipping in with their jokes. The WWE Universe compared Reigns' returns to Big Show's heel turns and Tony Khan's "huge announcement" on AEW shows.

However, a few noted that the Tribal Chief's absence and subsequent returns helped SmackDown ratings. Despite missing shows, they said that Reigns remains the biggest draw in the entire business.

Below are some of the hilarious reactions poking fun at Roman Reigns' multiple SmackDown returns:

Steely Doug @DouglasCrouch1 @wrestlelamia What count is higher Roman return graphics or Tony Kahn big announcement graphics ? @wrestlelamia What count is higher Roman return graphics or Tony Kahn big announcement graphics ?

morgane @enagroom @wrestlelamia I think he has returned more than Edge as well now @wrestlelamia I think he has returned more than Edge as well now

This isn't the first time that fans have questioned Reigns' schedule. The WWE Universe recently picked Seth Rollins as the MVP in 2023 over Reigns, hailing the newly crowned champion for regularly defending his title.

Roman Reigns picks Jey Uso as the next Tribal Chief in WWE

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scared of losing the forces that have helped him create his historic title reign. Stunned by Jimmy Uso's betrayal, Reigns is desperate to keep Jey by his side.

Last week, he arranged Jey Uso to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The latter retained his title after Jimmy Uso accidentally hit his brother, leaving Jey frustrated. Paul Heyman did his best to plant the seeds of conflict between the two brothers. The Special Counsel informed Jey Uso that Reigns wanted to mentor him into becoming the "next Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline.

While Jey Uso dismissed Heyman and refused to be an ally, Roman Reigns' strategy certainly left an impression on his Right Hand Man. The Tribal Chief will hope to manipulate Jey into picking him over Jimmy when he returns on SmackDown this week.

