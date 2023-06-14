WWE fans reject Roman Reigns for current champion in MVP of the year debate

A section of fans have picked this year's 'MVP of WWE,' and it isn't Roman Reigns. Instead, the Twitterverse has awarded the title to workhorse champion Seth Rollins.

The Architect defeated AJ Styles last month to become the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions premium live event. Since then, he has defended his title against Damian Priest on RAW.

Rollins also accepted Bron Breakker's challenge and confirmed his homecoming on NXT next week. The Visionary will defend his title against the former champion at Gold Rush. He is also involved in a feud with Finn Balor, and the two are set to lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023.

The Architect defending his championship regularly on television has drawn comparison with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has grown accustomed to sporadic title defenses.

Public Enemies Podcast recently shared a post on Twitter declaring Seth Rollins the MVP of WWE, and others supported the idea. Many said The Architect has already done more in his two-week title reign than Roman Reigns this year.

Here's why WWE fans picked Seth Rollins as the MVP this year over Roman Reigns:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins is making a strong case for the 2023 MVP of WWE Seth Rollins is making a strong case for the 2023 MVP of WWE 😭😭 https://t.co/xlknYLPIVP

Kristina @Cheetara1986 @TheEnemiesPE3 Man already bout to beat Roman Reigns title defenses in the first two weeks... @TheEnemiesPE3 Man already bout to beat Roman Reigns title defenses in the first two weeks... https://t.co/3pfkcrMIAH

JimmyMotenIII601 @JMotenIII @TheEnemiesPE3 He been MVP of WWE for years now Lol @TheEnemiesPE3 He been MVP of WWE for years now Lol

Future Pirate King @TheTronz @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth just got it and going to pass both Roman and MJF for 2023 title defenses @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth just got it and going to pass both Roman and MJF for 2023 title defenses

... @CmeAtMeTwtScum @TheEnemiesPE3 The more I see, the more convinced I am that Seth is the one to end Roman's reign at the top. It makes sense - all the history, Rollins has the only W on Reigns in a good while (DQ but still), and he's a believable threat both in ability story-sense and prestige @TheEnemiesPE3 The more I see, the more convinced I am that Seth is the one to end Roman's reign at the top. It makes sense - all the history, Rollins has the only W on Reigns in a good while (DQ but still), and he's a believable threat both in ability story-sense and prestige

Jake @Jake__412 @TheEnemiesPE3 Damn he’s already doing more work than Roman lol @TheEnemiesPE3 Damn he’s already doing more work than Roman lol 😂

Reigns last defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 nearly three months ago. Since then, he has competed at Night of Champions. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa at the show to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, an accidental Superkick from The Usos to Solo Sikoa prevented The Bloodline members from winning another title. On the contrary, Seth Rollins has competed on multiple big shows over the last three years and has consistently delivered good matches. He was also instrumental in keeping RAW interesting when the red brand lost the world championship to Reigns.

Konnan says Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio would be a 'great idea'

Wrestling veteran Konnan addressed a potential feud between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100. He mentioned that a rivalry between the two superstars could lead to The Bloodline vs. the LWO, which would be exciting to watch on SmackDown.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea, and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too. And the reason Rey is in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes like LeBron James. They invest money into their bodies." [6:26 - 6:43]

While the LWO has started to gain momentum on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline is evidently heading toward an implosion. Reigns is set to return to the blue brand next week to a chaotic equation between Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, with Paul Heyman in an exciting role.

