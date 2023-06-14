48-year-old WWE SmackDown Superstar challenging Roman Reigns is a great idea, according to Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes it would be a good idea to book Rey Mysterio against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Master of the 619 is currently active on SmackDown, where he is the leader of the Latino World Order (LWO) stable. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on the blue brand and The Bloodline's leader.

Mysterio and Reigns previously had a single one-on-one match in 2021. The 48-year-old challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match on SmackDown. However, Mysterio failed to dethrone Reigns.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Mysterio go head-to-head again against Reigns. He also spoke about The Bloodline potentially squaring off against the LWO.

"[What do you think about Rey Mysterio vs Roman?] That's a great idea and I like The Bloodline vs. LWO. Bloodline vs. LWO would be a good idea too. And the reason Rey is in such great shape [is] because he's like all the high-caliber athletes like LeBron James. They invest money into their bodies" [6:26 - 6:43]

Rey Mysterio will challenge Roman Reigns at a WWE live event

While Konnan thought Rey Mysterio facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be a good idea, the Stamford-based company recently booked the match for an upcoming live event on June 17, 2023.

The Tribal Chief last defended his championship at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the title. At Night of Champions 2023, he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. However, Reigns and Sikoa came up short after interference from The Usos.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Roman will defend his title on June 17 at a house show against Rey Mysterio. Roman will defend his title on June 17 at a house show against Rey Mysterio. https://t.co/n1ejaT8B78

