Konnan reveals why he didn't help WWE legend Rey Mysterio when he went broke despite their close friendship

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently disclosed why he did not help WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio when the latter went broke.

When he was just a teenager, Mysterio left his home and went to Mexico after receiving a call from Konnan offering him a full-time wrestling job. The Master of the 619 had been friends with Konnan since he was 12. However, Mysterio went broke while in Mexico.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked Konnan why he did not help Mysterio when he went broke despite their close friendship.

"[Were you broke too?] I was not broke. The problem was Rey never told me. And I asked 'why didn't you tell me?' and he goes, 'I didn't wanna bother you.' So, if he would've told me, I would've hooked him up. [But you were not broke] No, I was not broke but I don't know what the f**ker's finances were. He never told me," he said. [7:29 - 7:46]

Rey Mysterio's past could come back to haunt him and end his 34-year career in WWE. Check out the details here.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio's wife saved his career

When Rey Mysterio's money ran out in Mexico, he slept at a gym. Meanwhile, he would call his now-wife, Angie, and cry, telling her he could not take it anymore. While he was almost ready to quit and go home, Angie was the one who saved Mysterio's career. She left medical school and got a job to send him money.

A few weeks ago, the 48-year-old told the story during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"I remember every Sunday walking out of the gym to the telephone that was right down the corner. And I would call Angie bawling my eyes out and I would tell her, 'I can't take this anymore. I wanna go back home. I don't have family out here. I'm desperate. I'm not making money. I ran out of money. I just, I wanna go home.' She said, 'Wait it out. Stick to it.' And what Angie did was she was studying medicine at the time and she literally put her medical career aside, got a job, and would send me money," Mysterio said.

Check out five possible finishes for Rey Mysterio vs. Edge vs. AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes