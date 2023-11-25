35-year-old WWE Superstar won't compete anytime soon; clears the air around faking an injury

WWE SmackDown will be the final stop before the last main roster premium live event of the year, Survivor Series 2023. Sadly, a popular superstar has provided an update regarding their injury and cleared the allegations around faking an injury for a particular storyline.

Earlier this year, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai tore her ACL during a tag team match against the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It's been several months and Kai hasn't wrestled on weekly television since May 2023.

In recent weeks, she has appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and taken part in both promos and ringside duties during Damage CTRL matches and segments. However, one fan on Twitch questioned her regarding her injury and its legitimacy. Kai answered the fan and cleared the air around faking the injury for a storyline. Check it out:

"Bro, you want me to be in a wheelchair until I'm cleared? That's not how rehab works. I'm able to run and jump," Kai laughed. "This isn't a shocker. I'm like, 'Why would I do that? Why would I choose to sit on the sidelines? Like, no one wants that. No one wishes that on anyone. But I'm able to... like, I can run. I can jump."

She also addressed the fan and said that the injury is real and not a part of a storyline.

"It's not like my leg is amputated. But rehab is just one of those things where... in all sports, no one is getting back in to play like before six, seven months," she said of her injury. "Certain places have things that they have to abide by, like certain medical teams. For us, it's like usually it's like eight to nine, slash 12 months, depending." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Dakota Kai is a four-time Champion in WWE

Dakota Kai spent years on the developmental brand after she signed with WWE. She eventually turned heel and aligned with Raquel Rodriguez. Later, she made history when she became one-half of the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

After having two runs as the champion alongside Rodriguez, she was released from WWE. However, Triple H's new regime brought her back and she aligned with Bayley at SummerSlam 2022 to create Damage CTRL.

She later won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside IYO SKY on the red brand. Unfortunately, she got injured in May 2023. There is currently no timetable for when she will return, but she did mention the possibility of wrestling after January 2024.

