35-year-old WWE Superstar expresses same concerns as Bron Breakker; expresses disappointment in sad post

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournament just got bigger after a recent announcement from Triple H. The company’s creative head revealed that the winner of the tournament would get a direct shot at the world titles at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event on August 3, 2024. Shortly after this, a 35-year-old SmackDown Superstar has come forward with serious concerns.

Kairi Sane was one of the many wrestlers who didn't take part in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Now, the Kabuki Warrior has expressed her disappointment regarding the matter via a tweet on X.

“I wanted to participate in the tournament...... #WWEKingAndQueen.”

Notably, both the red and the blue brands had selected eight participants for the contest. However, while the management chose to field her Damage CTRL stablemates for the contest, Kairi Sane was left out. The same concern had bothered Bron Breakker on WWE RAW, who went rogue and started to attack several wrestlers on the show.

But, while Adam Pearce had completely ignored Breakker’s participation in the tournament, WWE had a chance to put Kairi Sane in the tournament.

When WWE chose to field another star over Kairi Sane

The red brand initially featured two Damage CTRL members in the Queen of the Ring tournament. One of them was Asuka and the other was IYO SKY. However, Asuka had to forfeit because of an injury. Due to this, the Stamford-based promotion replaced her and fielded Dakota Kai in the contest instead of Kairi Sane.

This was a rather bizarre choice from the company, especially when Sane is Asuka’s tag team partner and one-half of the Kabuki Warriors. Naturally, she should have been the one to take the spot of her injured comrade.

Now, when the tournament finals are just one day away, Kairi Sane expressed her disappointment over this decision by the management. Will this make her go rogue like Bron Breakker as well? Only time will tell.

