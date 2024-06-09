35-year-old WWE Superstar makes bold claim ahead of major title match

The WWE NXT Battleground PLE has kicked off with some powerful matches on its card. The Premium Live Event will feature an inaugural title match involving six strong superstars competing for it. Interestingly, one of them made a bold statement right after entering the arena in Las Vegas.

Michin has recently seen a staunch rise in her career trajectory. She secured a main roster promotion with WWE SmackDown and has also maintained her dominance on the white and gold brand. Now, she has her eyes set on the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Notably, a tweet on X showcased her entering the arena and expressing sheer confidence.

“Another day in the office but I’m leaving with the championship,” said Michin.

The 35-year-old will compete against Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan. The six women will be clashing with each other in a ladder match. Notably, these superstars also met in a six-woman tag team match on June 4, with Michin’s team taking away the win.

However, the WWE Superstar will not have any allies when she steps in the ring today. It would be interesting to see how Michin navigates her way to the stop and unhooks the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Championship.

