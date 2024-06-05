[WATCH] Sol Ruca pulls off mind-blowing finisher ahead of NXT Women's North American Championship match at Battleground

The June 4, 2024, episode of WWE NXT saw Sol Ruca end yet another match with a solid finisher. The 24-year-old was fighting in a six-woman tag team match involving all the candidates for the NXT Women’s North American Championship that will take place at Battleground. However, while every star tried to shine, it was Ruca who shined the brightest.

The match featured the teams of Sol Ruca, Michin, and Jaida Parker against Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley. Since the teams were formed spontaneously, the match saw a lot of chaos. However, Ruca landed a Sol Snatcher on Legend to finish things off and get the win for her team.

The young superstar landed her signature move splendidly, despite still dealing with an ACL injury. She had been double-teamed and neutralized by Henley and Legend just a few moments before she delivered the Sol Snatcher out of nowhere.

The six women will face each other on June 9, 2024, at Battleground in a Ladder Match to decide the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. This has likely given her an edge over both her opponents and temporary teammates for the upcoming match.

Interestingly, Sol Ruca wasn't the only wrestler to dazzle fans with her signature move. A special debutant also made waves with her finisher before her big match at Battleground.

Jordynne Grace shakes NXT with her finisher

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace fought Stevie Turner to mark her in-ring debut on the white and gold brand. The 28-year-old, who is part of a huge collaboration arranged by Triple H between TNA Wrestling and WWE, finished her first match with a powerful Juggernaut Driver.

The TNA champion is planning to make NXT her new home and will start her campaign by challenging Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for her title at Battleground. Jordynne Grace has already made a huge impact by showing Perez the difference between their strengths with just one push.

Moreover, the talent of the white and gold is swarming around her in admiration, and is looking forward to learning from her and dueling with her. It would be interesting to see if Perez can continue her reign in this champion vs. champion match.

