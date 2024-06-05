Triple H endorsing TNA star draws reaction from Joe Hendry

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought several phenomenal changes to the company, according to many fans. Notably, the Paul Levesque era is also seeing cross-company action in the ring now, with a 28-year-old TNA champion fighting a key NXT match. In fact, the promotion of the match by HHH also drew a reaction from TNA’s Joe Hendry.

Triple H posted a tweet on X and promoted a matchup featuring TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace going up against Stevie Turner. Showcasing his appreciation for the kickoff fixture, Joe Hendry responded to the tweet.

Jordynne Grace had a spectacular display in the ring and won her match against Turner in style. The NXT locker room also received Grace’s arrival on the show really well, with stars like Michin appreciating the star after her win backstage. Notably, this won’t be a one-off appearance by the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Interestingly, Triple H has booked Jordynne Grace for the NXT Background Premium Live Event on June 9, 2024, as well. Moreover, she will be facing Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. On top of it, she is also confident that she will defeat Perez. While Joe Hendry showed his support for Grace’s arrival in WWE, another TNA legend appreciated the Knockouts Champ.

TNA Representation in WWE by Triple H pleases another legend

Jordynne Grace's victory on WWE NXT tonight is drawing several big reactions from the pro wrestling community. One of those reactions was from the TNA legend, Gail Kim-Irvine. The 47-year-old took to her X account and posted a tweet congratulating the Knockouts Champ while also getting pumped for the representation of TNA.

“Representing! 👏🏼👏🏼⭐️.”

She shared the video of the 28-year-old dominating her opponent and finishing things with her signature move, the Juggernaut Driver. While she made an excellent impression via her victory, she also made a statement via her clothing, which featured the word ‘NXTNA’ in the center. It would be interesting to see how Triple H navigates this collaboration with TNA and the upcoming action at NXT Battleground.

