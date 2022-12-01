35-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to being called "discount Bray Wyatt"

Last night was certainly a busy one for WWE Superstar Joe Gacy, as he responded to a bunch of jibes branding him a "discount Bray Wyatt."

Joey Gacy has been a WWE mainstay for about two years now. He has done quite well as a dark and disturbed character on WWE NXT over the past few months. Gacy's on-screen demeanor has led to fans comparing him to WWE greats like The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt.

Last night, Gacy put up a tweet stating the following: "Doubt it, this person has no friends." The tweet in question was talking about a Liv Morgan fan account.

The post led to several fans taking shots at Gacy, with some of them referring to him as a "poor man's Bray Wyatt." Gacy reacted to some of the jibes, as can be seen below:

Joe Gacy @JoeGacy @skinnymysterio That all you got? You’re stealing jokes like your profile pic @skinnymysterio That all you got? You’re stealing jokes like your profile pic

🎯 @Nobody_Epic___ @t_mckenz85 @JoeGacy Or maybe discount Bray Wyatt needs to learn that a Spotify wrap isn’t worth arguing with Stan accounts on twitter this dude is a nut @t_mckenz85 @JoeGacy Or maybe discount Bray Wyatt needs to learn that a Spotify wrap isn’t worth arguing with Stan accounts on twitter this dude is a nut

Joe Gacy @JoeGacy @Nanclyy @UlyssesVentura Actually Walmart is pretty original it’s usually wish or great value. Nice twist on an old joke @Nanclyy @UlyssesVentura Actually Walmart is pretty original it’s usually wish or great value. Nice twist on an old joke

Joe Gacy has previously spoken up about Bray Wyatt comparisons

Bray Wyatt made his big return to WWE TV at Extreme Rules 2022. Wyatt's arrival featured appearances from the Firefly Fun House characters, and many fans believed that one of them was Joe Gacy. Shortly after the star's comeback, Gacy posted a cryptic tweet that led to speculation that he could be one of Wyatt's rumored henchmen.

Earlier this year, Gacy opened up about people comparing his character to Wyatt and had the following to say:

"For me, it's completely something else [to Bray Wyatt.] I would say that what I'm doing, it's always been there for me, I just have never had a platform like this to display it. I tried to go about it one way before I came to WWE, and very quickly you have to introduce yourself and explain yourself while also having matches in other areas."

The NXT star added:

"Coming to WWE weekly, you have the opportunity to introduce yourself a little bit at a time every Tuesday night. For me, it's always been there and always been in here [points to head] - it's just coming out slowly," Gacy noted. [H/T Fightful]

Gacy seemingly had a lot of fun interacting with trolls last night, judging by the tweet he shared around the same time.

It seems like the Wyatt comparisons are here to stay. It would certainly be interesting to see Gacy get involved with The Eater of Worlds in a storyline somewhere down the line.

What do you think of some fans comparing Joe Gacy to Wyatt? Sound off in the comments section below.

