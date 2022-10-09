Two current WWE stars could be involved with Bray Wyatt's rumored new faction

Extreme Rules 2022 ended with Bray Wyatt's incredible return as WWE teased the introduction of a new faction, aka the Wyatt 6. Amidst all the speculation, NXT's Joey Gacy and Grayson Waller reacted to reports of their alleged involvement with the former Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt's comeback at Extreme Rules was a cinematic masterpiece as WWE brought all the Firefly Funhouse characters to life, showcasing their production prowess. The company had people dressed up in the crowd as Huskus the Pig, Abby the Witch, Rambling Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, and The Fiend before Wyatt finally showed up with a new mask.

Several exciting theories are running rampant online as fans believe they might know the identity of the members of Wyatt's stable. Mercy the Buzzard particularly drew attention as viewers felt Waller was behind the gimmick and the Australian star further fueled rumors by posting the following tweet after Extreme Rules:

Waller isn't the only NXT talent who has addressed the possibility of working with Bray, as Joe Gacy has been dropping cryptic hints over the past few days. The former CZW Champion put out an interesting tweet immediately after Wyatt's appearance, instantly raising suspicion on whether he was one of the Funhouse puppets at Extreme Rules.

Gacy's NXT gimmick falls in the same category of characters as Bray Wyatt, and an alliance between the two is a sensible creative option that WWE could explore.

Bray Wyatt reveals why he returned to WWE at Extreme Rules

Thanks to the dirt sheets, fans were aware of Wyatt's comeback heading into Extreme Rules as they eagerly wished to see him on TV for the first time since 2021.

The wait was certainly worth it as the former world champion received one of the loudest pops in recent memory when he unveiled himself as the White Rabbit.

WWE could not have asked for a better end to its latest premium live event as Bray Wyatt proved he is still over as a superstar. After the show, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter to reveal that he chose to return just for the fans and to experience their adulation.

WWE has successfully created a lot of buzz surrounding the returning star, and it will be intriguing to see what happens to Wyatt and his rumored faction from a creative standpoint in the coming weeks.

