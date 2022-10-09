Bray Wyatt finally breaks silence after massive return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Bray Wyatt sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe after his huge return at Extreme Rules 2022.

The final moments of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 saw Bray Wyatt make his massive return after being away from the ring for about a year. Wyatt's return took the pro-wrestling world by storm and fans are excited to see him back in WWE again.

Now, Wyatt has retweeted a video of a young fan in which she can be seen elated to witness his return at Extreme Rules. He responded to the tweet as well and had a wholesome message for his fans:

Wayne Bumpass @WayneBumpass . Welcome back #ExtremeRules My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed. Welcome back @Windham6 My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed 😂😂😂. Welcome back @Windham6 #ExtremeRules https://t.co/bkXEGOncHD

"This is why. I missed you too. All of you," he wrote.

You can check out Wyatt's tweet below:

Bray Wyatt's tweet was met with a barrge of responses from happy fans

Wyatt's WWE release last year was something that no WWE fan had ever anticipated. He was one of the biggest wrestlers in the company and was a major merch mover as well. Wyatt's tweet received several responses from fans who had been patiently waiting for his return.

Check out some of those responses below:

Wyatt is a former WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion as well. He has faced some of the biggest stars in WWE, including the likes of Randy Orton, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and John Cena.

A short while ago, Triple H had the following to say about Wyatt:

“One of the most (…) I mean this in the best way possible (…) crazy, creative people I’ve ever been around. [His] mind just never stops thinking of creative. But it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff, so without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it’s just all over the place [laughs]. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative, and it’s just everywhere," said Hunter.

Wyatt wasn't utilized to his fullest potential during his previous WWE run. Now that Triple H is in charge of creative, WWE fans have high hopes in regards to Wyatt's future.

What was your immediate reaction to Bray Wyatt's WWE return? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

