  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Iyo Sky
  • 35-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to IYO SKY's message to fans following RAW

35-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to IYO SKY's message to fans following RAW

By Sheron
Modified Aug 27, 2024 05:53 GMT
IYO SKY and Damage CTRL recently turned heel on WWE RAW [Image Credits: IYO SKY
IYO SKY and Damage CTRL recently turned heel on WWE RAW [Image credits: IYO SKY's official X account and WWE.com]

This week’s episode of WWE RAW had IYO SKY appearing in a tag team match. The former Women’s Champion is receiving a lot of love after her transition to doubles matches after a singles run. Returning the same to fans, SKY posted a message in which a 35-year-old superstar sent a reaction.

Kairi Sane entered the arena alongside IYO SKY and was welcomed by a roaring crowd from Providence, Rhode Island. They faced Pure Fusion Collective in another high-tension match. While Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler fought inside the ring, Sonya Deville tried to interfere and sway the tide in her stable's favor. However, Zelina Vega stopped her. With Deville taken care of, Kairi delivered an In-Sane Elbow to secure a victory.

SKY added a tweet on X thanking the WWE Universe for the support and welcome tonight. Kairi Sane responded with a couple of emojis.

also-read-trending Trending
“❤️‍🔥🥰🥰❤️‍🔥”

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

While this win pushed SKY and Sane toward the top gold in the women’s tag team division, it also served as a long-awaited vengeance.

Injury status of WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

The members of Pure Fusion Collective ambushed the Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai while she was backstage. Notably, Dakota was repeatedly attacked on her hurt knee to get written off TV. The knee had already seen several injuries throughout her career.

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that Kai would be off television for eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus.

This halved the number of damaged CTRLs from four to two since Asuka is also injured right now. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY wanted to avenge the attack on Kai immediately, but The Unholy Union ruined their plans with an unexpected interference.

IYO SKY recently sent a loving message to Dakota as she recovered from her injury. With a solid win in the bag and the return of Zelina Vega, it would be interesting to see what is next for Damage CTRL.

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी