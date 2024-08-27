35-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to IYO SKY's message to fans following RAW

This week’s episode of WWE RAW had IYO SKY appearing in a tag team match. The former Women’s Champion is receiving a lot of love after her transition to doubles matches after a singles run. Returning the same to fans, SKY posted a message in which a 35-year-old superstar sent a reaction.

Kairi Sane entered the arena alongside IYO SKY and was welcomed by a roaring crowd from Providence, Rhode Island. They faced Pure Fusion Collective in another high-tension match. While Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler fought inside the ring, Sonya Deville tried to interfere and sway the tide in her stable's favor. However, Zelina Vega stopped her. With Deville taken care of, Kairi delivered an In-Sane Elbow to secure a victory.

SKY added a tweet on X thanking the WWE Universe for the support and welcome tonight. Kairi Sane responded with a couple of emojis.

“❤️‍🔥🥰🥰❤️‍🔥”

While this win pushed SKY and Sane toward the top gold in the women’s tag team division, it also served as a long-awaited vengeance.

Injury status of WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

The members of Pure Fusion Collective ambushed the Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai while she was backstage. Notably, Dakota was repeatedly attacked on her hurt knee to get written off TV. The knee had already seen several injuries throughout her career.

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, Michael Cole announced that Kai would be off television for eight to ten weeks due to a torn meniscus.

This halved the number of damaged CTRLs from four to two since Asuka is also injured right now. Kairi Sane and IYO SKY wanted to avenge the attack on Kai immediately, but The Unholy Union ruined their plans with an unexpected interference.

IYO SKY recently sent a loving message to Dakota as she recovered from her injury. With a solid win in the bag and the return of Zelina Vega, it would be interesting to see what is next for Damage CTRL.

