IYO SKY sends an emotional message to injured WWE star

Damage CTRL member IYO SKY recently took to social media to send an emotional message to an injured WWE Superstar. The name in question is her stablemate, Dakota Kai.

After suffering a torn ACL in May last year, Kai was out of action for almost 10 months. She returned to in-ring competition in March 2024 and wrestled in several matches, but has now suffered another setback. The Damage CTRL member tore her meniscus and was written off TV following an attack by Pure Fusion Collective.

The Stamford-based promotion also confirmed Kai's injury last week and mentioned that she would be out of action for eight to ten weeks.

IYO SKY recently took to X/Twitter to send a wholesome message to Dakota Kai. In the tweet, the former WWE Women's Champion sent a three-word message, showcasing her love for her teammate.

"We love you @ImKingKota," she wrote.

Dakota Kai discussed how Bayley helped her and IYO SKY in WWE

During an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Dakota Kai talked about how Bayley helped her and IYO SKY by giving them a lot of opportunities in WWE.

Kai also mentioned that Damage CTRL turned on The Role Model because they did not want to be controlled by her.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai.

Many fans believe Dakota Kai deserves to be booked better and want her to win a major singles title soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Kai's future after she returns from injury.

