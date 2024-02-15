35-year-old WWE Superstar reveals relationship in heartfelt Valentine's message

A WWE Superstar recently shared a heartwarming update with their partner on social media. The name in question is Xia Li.

Xia Li made her return to WWE television at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Chinese Superstar entered the women's match at No.16. She failed to do anything of note during her stay of nearly seven minutes inside the squared circle. She was eliminated by Nia Jax.

Xia Li recently took to X to send a message on Valentine's Day. The WWE Superstar revealed her real-life relationship as she uploaded multiple pictures of herself alongside her partner:

"Happy Valentine’s Day.💖💝," she wrote.

Stevie Richards was not impressed with Xia Li's match on WWE RAW

On the October 30 edition of RAW, Xia Li defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match. In a controversial finish to the contest, Li knocked out her opponent with a devastating Roundhouse kick. The official declared Li the winner as LeRae could no longer compete.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards did not like how the match ended, as he called the entire spot stupid. The former wrestler jokingly referenced the iconic moment when Randy Orton called Kofi Kingston stupid during their match in 2010:

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?"

Richard further questioned Johnny Gargano for not coming out to check on his wife, Candice LeRae, even though she got knocked out during a wrestling match:

"Where in the world is he [Johnny Gargano]? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly."

Superstars getting knocked out after Xia Li's kick was part of the storyline. However, going by recent history, WWE no longer hesitates from stopping matches midway to ensure the safety of the superstars involved.

What is your take on a referee stopping matches mid-way? Sound off in the comments section below.

