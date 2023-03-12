35-year-old WWE Superstar sends out a four-word message to Damage CTRL member Bayley

WWE Superstar Carmella recently sent out a four-word message to Damage CTRL member Bayley.

The Role Model, alongside her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, will face Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch in a six-woman tag team match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Mella faced Bianca Belair in a singles match. Despite interference from Chelsea Green, Belair successfully won the bout.

After the match, as Green and Carmella were attacking The EST of WWE, Asuka came out and hit Chelsea with a green mist, thus saving Belair.

Taking to social media, Mella uploaded a photo of Bayley as she mentioned how much she loves the latter.

"Love her so much," wrote Carmella.

Vince Russo slammed WWE for treating Bayley and Cody Rhodes equally

Vince Russo recently slammed WWE for treating Bayley and Cody Rhodes equally.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he didn't treat everyone equally when he was in the business.

"It's funny, bro. It just seems to me that they like treat everybody at the same level. I didn't do that. If your promo skills were strong, you got the mic, if your wrestling skills was strong, you are a wrestler. There wasn't an even playing field, I knew who the strong promos were and I knew who the weak promos was and if you had a weak promo, you either didn't cut a promo or it was a pre-tape, where you could do it over and over again," said Russo.

He further slammed WWE for treating The Role Model equally as The American Nightmare and mentioned that the former is still on a 'kindergarten level.'

"They are not on the same level, Like if you take a Cody, you mentioned Cody Rhodes. You take Cody Rhodes and you put Bayley next to Cody, she's on a kindergarten level. They are not all the same," added Vince Russo.

It would be exciting to see if Damage CTRL will be able to defeat Lynch, Lita, and Stratus at WrestleMania 39 or not.

