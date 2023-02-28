Wrestling veteran claims Bayley is on a "kindergarten" level compared to Cody Rhodes, slams WWE for treating everyone equally (Exclusive)

WWE stars Bayley and Cody Rhodes were recently compared by Vince Russo, who slammed the company for treating everyone on the same level.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone talked about Bobby Lashley and his promo skills.

This led to Russo admitting that not every WWE star can be good in terms of both promos and in-ring skills.

"Chris, you know, it's funny, bro. It just seems to me that they like treat everybody at the same level. I didn't do that. Bro, if your promo skills were strong, you got the mic, if your wrestling skills was strong, you are a wrestler. There wasn't an even playing field, I knew who the strong promos were and I knew who the weak promos was and if you had a weak promo, you either didn't cut a promo or it was a pre-tape, where you could do it over and over again," said Russo.

The veteran further compared Rhodes and Bayley as an example to explain his point.

"They are not on the same level, bro. Like if you take a Cody, you mentioned Cody Rhodes. You take a Cody Rhodes and you put Bayley next to Cody, she's on a kindergarten level. They are not all the same, bro," added Vince Russo. [1:09:01-1:09:54]

Vince Russo provided his take on Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable from RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes was involved in a singles match against Chad Gable.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the purpose of the match, claiming that if Rhodes struggled against Gable, it might hurt his momentum against Roman Reigns. Russo said:

"They're looking at Chad Gable and Cody Rhodes being a great match. I just saw the Meltzer awards, Gable was like the number five Best Technical Wrestler on the Planet. That's what they're looking at. Oh, this is going to be a great, little match. The internet is going to love this match. Yeah, you're going to love this match if you believe in fake fights. Everybody else was like, number one, what is the point of this match? Gable, no way is he going over. Then number two, we're going to get a 50-50 match that does nothing for Cody. Absolutely zero, bro."

Rhodes will appear on this week's SmackDown for a confrontation with Roman Reigns ahead of their match at WrestleMania 39.

