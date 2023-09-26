35-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message after destroying former champion on RAW

A 35-year-old WWE Superstar sent a message on Twitter after destroying former Tag Team Champion Otis during the latest episode of RAW. The name in question is Bronson Reed.

Reed locked horns with Alpha Academy's Otis during the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two giants engaged in a back-and-forth contest. In the match's final stages, the former NXT North American Champion hit his finisher and pinned his opponent for the win.

After the show, Reed appeared in a backstage interview and issued an open challenge to the red brand's locker room. WWE posted the clip on its Twitter handle with the following caption:

"Who wants a match with [Bronson Reed]?! The big guy wants more meaty competition following tonight's victory on [RAW]."

The star later took to the social media platform to quote the post. He also sent an interesting message to the WWE Universe.

"Eat your sandwiches kids," Reed wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently talked about his relationship with Triple H

In a recent interview on radio station 6iX Perth, Bronson Reed said that he had a good relationship with Chief Content Officer Triple H. The RAW Superstar further mentioned that The Game saw massive potential in him.

"I've always had a good relationship with Triple H. I think he sees in me that I can be something pretty globally recognized with what I do. I'm happy that since my return, I've been on a pretty great trajectory, heading for that main event spot, I think."

Some fans were in disbelief when Reed bested Chad Gable in a one-on-one match during last week's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if he will challenge for a championship soon.

What did you think about the match between Otis and Reed? Let us know in the comments section below.