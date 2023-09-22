Triple H allegedly views 35-year-old as a future "globally recognized" star for WWE

Triple H has made lots of important WWE recruitment decisions since replacing Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. In a recent interview, Bronson Reed opened up about his positive relationship with The Game behind the scenes.

Reed received his release from WWE in August 2021 after a two-and-a-half-year run in NXT. The Australian powerhouse returned to the company in December 2022, five months after Triple H took over creative responsibilities on the main roster.

Speaking on radio station 6iX Perth, Reed revealed that his boss views him as someone who can become a worldwide star:

"I've always had a good relationship with Triple H. I think he sees in me that I can be something pretty globally recognized with what I do. I'm happy that since my return I've been on a pretty great trajectory, heading for that main event spot, I think." [5:24 – 5:42]

Reed recorded a huge win over Chad Gable on the September 18 episode of RAW. Next week, he will face Otis in another one-on-one match.

Bronson Reed sets his sights on WWE match stipulation

On February 24, 2024, the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place in Bronson Reed's home country of Australia.

Having already competed inside the Elimination Chamber structure, Reed hopes to appear in a Hell in a Cell match one day:

"I think there's only one that I have to tick off the list. I've done your ladder matches, I've done cage matches, Elimination Chamber. The only one is the Hell in a Cell, so hopefully at some point you'll see Bronson Reed in a Hell in a Cell." [7:39 – 7:53]

The 35-year-old also disclosed which opponent he would like to face at Elimination Chamber 2024.

What are your thoughts on Bronson Reed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit 6iX Perth and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star