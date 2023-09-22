WWE RAW star plans to challenge for Seth Rollins' title in February 2024

Seth Rollins has held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since defeating AJ Styles for the title at Night of Champions on May 27. In a recent interview, Bronson Reed named the location where he wants to challenge his fellow RAW star for the brand's top male singles title.

WWE announced this week that the company will stage the Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. Reed, born in Adelaide, South Australia, is expected to compete in a match on the show.

In an interview on radio station 6iX Perth, the 35-year-old said he would like to face Rollins at the event:

"I'm excited that hopefully potentially maybe I'll be part of the Chamber match again this year, but I'm pushing and gunning for a shot against Seth Rollins," Reed said. "I want a shot for that World Heavyweight Championship. I wanna be the first male Australian to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship." [6:26 – 6:44]

Reed's only previous appearance at an Elimination Chamber event came at the 2023 show on February 18. He was eliminated by Montez Ford in a six-man Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. Austin Theory ultimately won the bout to retain the title.

What if Bronson Reed does not face Seth Rollins?

Having won the North American Championship in NXT, Bronson Reed is keen to capture his first main roster singles title.

If he does not face Rollins at Elimination Chamber, the Australian powerhouse plans to win the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther:

"I said I hope if I don't do the Elimination Chamber it's Seth Rollins," Reed continued. "If not, maybe I'll take some gold off Gunther as well. Maybe that Intercontinental Championship. Either way, I wanna be a part of a big-time match there in Perth." [7:14 – 7:27]

Reed recorded a statement-making win over Chad Gable on the September 18 episode of RAW. On next week's episode, he will go one-on-one with Gable's Alpha Academy tag team partner Otis.

