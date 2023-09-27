35-year-old WWE Superstar sends a message to Maxxine Dupri after an impressive win on RAW

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reed has been a thorn in Alpha Academy's side for some time now. After defeating Chad Gable in a singles competition last week, the Aussie Superstar faced Otis during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The two heavyweights had an impressive showing during the bout. However, it was Reed who reigned supreme. He defeated Otis after executing the Tsunami. After beating both the members of the Alpha Academy in consecutive weeks, Reed has now sent a message to their stablemate Maxxine Dupri. He claims that he had the latter on her knees for two weeks in a row. Dupri was present at ringside on both occasions.

"I had Maxxine Dupri weak in the knees 2 weeks in a row," Bronson shared.

Check out the tweet below:

It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for 'Big' Bronson Reed in the upcoming future.

WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri praised fellow stablemate

The Alpha Academy has been one of the most popular teams on the main roster since Maxxine Dupri's addition to the group.

In an interview with Die Woche, Dupri had high praises for Otis. She said that he has the 'it' factor. She also believed that the talented star could even challenge for championship gold in the near future.

"Working with Otis is amazing. He has the it factor, and that's what I keep talking about. You can see it. It exudes out of him. I think he's so talented. He has so many star qualities, and I just think that with our continued partnership, he's going straight to the top, especially with this new championship on RAW," Dupri shared.

Dupri's last in-ring action was during her match against Valhalla a few months back.

