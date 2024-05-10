35-year-old WWE Superstar shares major career update after being seemingly named in Uncle Howdy's new stable

Uncle Howdy has been dropping hints and clues for the WWE Universe to follow for over a month and it was recently revealed that there are several current names expected to be part of his stable when it debuts.

One of the stars who are rumored to be in the stable is Nikki Cross, who hasn't competed on RAW since November last year. The former RAW Women's Champion has been appearing backstage at shows but wasn't part of the recently concluded Draft. There also don't seem to be any immediate plans for her in-ring return.

Cross recently took to Instagram, where she shared that she had completed her Masters last year and is presently working towards her PhD.

She revealed that she is set to complete her Ph.D. in History in 2029 after already graduating with her MSc Masters back in 2023.

Cross is still contracted to the company but it seems that the company is allowing her to spend time studying, at the moment, while the Uncle Howdy story continues to take shape.

When will Nikki Cross make her return to WWE?

Cross has been backstage at recent World Wrestling Entertainment shows but hasn't been used since there don't seem to be any plans for her.

The former RAW Women's Champion was recently named as one of the five stars rumored to be working in the Uncle Howdy stable, which seemingly also includes Erik Rowan, Bo Dallas, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis. Many of those stars have been absent for several months and could be gearing up to make their return to WWE.

Cross has always had a character that would fit in with Uncle Howdy, similarly so has Dexter Lumis. It seems that WWE could have decided to group these stars together and play to their strengths when they decided to re-introduce Bray Wyatt's creations to his loyal fanbase.

