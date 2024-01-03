35-year-old WWE Superstar upset about missing The Rock at RAW 

A WWE Superstar expressed their disappointment after missing the opportunity to watch The Rock during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The name in question is Xia Li. Her last in-ring appearance was against Becky Lynch on the November 20 edition of the red brand. Li and The Man put on a highly entertaining match that ended with the Grand Slam Champion standing tall at the end.

On RAW: DAY 1, The Rock made a surprising return to WWE as he interrupted Jinder Mahal while the latter was delivering his promo. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment laid out the former WWE Champion before teasing a potential match against Roman Reigns.

Xia Li, who was not a part of the show, took to Instagram to share her disappointment in missing The Rock's return. She shared an Instagram reel featuring the former World Champion posted by WWE, stating that she missed the epic moment once again.

Li was also absent from the show on which The Rock appeared on SmackDown last year.

"I missed again. 😫😤," wrote Xia Li.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of Xia Li's Instagram story.

Many superstars, including Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes, also have their sights on Roman Reigns' championship. It will be interesting to see how The Rock fits into the mix of things.

Stevie Richards was not impressed with Xia Li's match against Candice LeRae on WWE RAW

Xia Li defeated Candice LeRae last year on the October 30 edition of RAW. The Chinese superstar knocked the latter out with her devastating Roundhouse kick. The official declared Li the winner of the match as her opponent could no longer compete.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards called the whole thing stupid. The former wrestler jokingly referenced Randy Orton calling Kofi Kingston stupid during their match in 2010:

"What's the first thing this medical dude does? 'I'm gonna grab your head! I'm gonna twist it!' What the hell are you doing? [laughs] I hate to laugh. This is just so stupid. This is stupid. Oh my God. Like Randy Orton said to Kofi Kingston: stupid, stupid, stupid. But really, I mean, in all seriousness, what are we doing here?"

He further questioned Johnny Gargano for not coming out to check on his wife after she got knocked out:

"Where in the world is he [Johnny Gargano]? Where is he? Why isn't he coming out? Why isn't he running out? Why didn't he stop the match? Why isn't he checking on his wife? And this guy here [WWE trainer], I would protect her from him because he's gonna do more damage than Xia Li did to Candice if he keeps giving her medical attention! It's so silly."

Do you agree with Stevie Richards' view on the controversial finish? Sound off in the comments section below.

