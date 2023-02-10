35-year-old WWE Superstar wants a first-time match with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39

Gunther has been the talk of the town after he broke records lasting over seventy minutes in the Royal Rumble match before getting eliminated by the winner. Recently, RAW Superstar Elias said he wants a match with The Ring General for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Gunther made his way all the way from the United Kingdom to the United States, where he worked for the developmental brand for less than a year before moving to SmackDown in April 2022. It's been over 240 days since The Ring General won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet.

Meanwhile, Elias made his return to the company after his brother Ezekiel was put on the shelf by Kevin Owens on WWE RAW. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, the 35-year-old Superstar wants a first-time match with the Ring General at the Grandest Stage of Them All for the Intercontinental Championship:

"Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. To have a big championship match at WrestleMania would be awesome." [From 19:56 to 20:03]

It will be interesting to see if The Drifter ever gets his solo opportunity against The Ring General.

Gunther's next challenger will be determined on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

Upon moving to the main roster, Gunther has been a ruthless force in the men's division on WWE SmackDown. He quickly became unstoppable as he won the Intercontinental Championship in less than two months on the blue brand.

The Ring General defeated superstars ranging from heavyweight to cruiserweight as he defended his Intercontinental Championship. In his last defense, he conquered Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, The Ring General put in a stellar performance in the Men's Royal Rumble match as he entered at Number one, lasting over seventy minutes in the match, and was eliminated by Cody Rhodes to become the runner-up.

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Madcap Moss, and Rey Mysterio will be in a Fatal-4-Way match to determine The Ring General's next challenger for the prestigious title.

