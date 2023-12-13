A WWE Superstar has recently shared a strong message on social media following a huge win on the latest episode of RAW.

On last week's edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, Bronson Reed and Ivar took each other to the absolute limit as their singles match ended in a double countout. As a result, the two had an opportunity to face each other in a rematch earlier this week on RAW.

The two big men put on a show once again as they were engaged in a perfect back-and-forth contest. The match ended as Reed joined Ivar on the top rope and delivered a superplex to grab the win.

Bronson Reed took to his Instagram account to share a strong message. The Australian Superstar posted an image of himself making his way to the ring from the most recent episode of RAW:

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Reed following his impressive win against The Viking Raider.

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed shares his views on wrestling legened Dusty Rhodes

Bronson Reed seems to be a huge Dusty Rhodes fan. The American Dream was widely known for his charismatic persona and in-ring abilities. He achieved remarkable success throughout his career, capturing numerous championships, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, on three separate occasions. The WWE Hall of Famer passed away in 2015.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Bronson Reed stated that, according to him, Dusty Rhodes is the greatest big man of all time. He praised the wrestling legend's ability to move effortlessly in the ring. Reed further talked about the energy Rhodes brought to the ring. Towards the end, the Australian claimed he would surpass the late legend by winning the World Heavyweight Championship:

"In my opinion, he may not be deemed as one of the...You know, a 'Big Man'. I mean when you think of like Vader and Bam Bam Bigelow. But the greatest 'Big Man' of all time is Dusty Rhodes, bar none. He was over 300 lbs. And the way he moved in the ring and just...The energy he brought whenever he was in the ring is like no one else. And also the promos as well. Incredible. So Dusty Rhodes is number one untill I eventually become the World Heavyweught Champion and did all those things as well," Reed said.

