350 lb WWE star breaks silence after significant achievement; sends 5-word message

A popular 350 lb WWE Superstar recently took to social media to break his silence after achieving a major milestone alongside his teammate. In his post, the star sent a five-word message.

Ivar and Erik have been signed with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2018. The duo have already made a huge name for themselves in the tag team division by winning multiple titles. The War Raiders are also the current WWE World Tag Team Champions.

However, the duo already had a storied history in the world of professional wrestling before they joined WWE. Ivar and Erik formed their tag team for the first time in Ring of Honor in 2014. During their time in ROH, the duo were known as War Machine.

The War Raiders' former ROH rival, Will Ferrara, recently took to social media to post a clip of his clash against the duo from 2014, writing that it was his honor to have faced the iconic duo in their debut match as a tag team.

This post caught Ivar's attention and he reposted it on his Instagram Stories. The current World Tag Team Champion also sent a five-word message, highlighting that it had been 11 years since he formed a team with Erik.

"11 years as a team!" he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Bill Apter believes Paul Ellering should have managed the War Raiders in WWE

For those unaware, Paul Ellering was a part of The Final Testament but was recently released from WWE. During an edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he tried to convince a lot of people within the Stamford-based promotion to keep Ellering in the company and make him War Raiders' manager.

Apter also noted that he believed the legend could have taken Ivar and Erik's tag team to a whole new level.

"Paul Ellering, I was begging my contacts at WWE to put him with the War Raiders. I think Paul was the guy that brought the Road Warriors into even more fame. They worked so well together and he’s got the mouth on him that could take the War Raiders, even though they got the tag team belts, to another level."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the War Raiders' World Tag Team Championship reign going forward.

