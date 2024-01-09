36-year-old should not be added to Roman Reigns' Bloodline, ex-WWE writer says (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has added several people to The Bloodline over the last few years, including fellow Anoa'i family members Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Vince Russo recently gave his take on why another relative, Jimmy Uso's wife Naomi, should not be involved in The Bloodline storyline.

Naomi currently wrestles for TNA under her real name, Trinity. Fightful Select recently reported that sources expect the 36-year-old to return to WWE soon, almost two years after she walked out with Sasha Banks.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3. He explained why Naomi should not join The Bloodline if she returns to WWE:

"I wouldn't at the beginning because she's just gonna get lost in the shuffle," Russo said. "If you wanna build her up first and then go down that road. But if you do that off the bat, she's just gonna be lost in the shuffle." [6:29 – 6:41]

In the video above, Russo also gave his honest thoughts on whether Naomi should leave TNA to return to WWE.

Jimmy Uso once commented on his wife joining Roman Reigns' group

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out during the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. At the time, they held the Women's Tag Team Championships. There had also been speculation that Naomi could join her husband, Jimmy Uso, in Roman Reigns' Bloodline stable.

Three days before the walkout, Jimmy Uso said on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast that he expected Naomi to join the group:

"It's very, very likely, man. She talks about it a lot. She talks about, 'I got an idea. I can jump the gun. I'm ready to just snap.' She can snap, man. She's snapped on my a** plenty of times! She can bring that promo. She's so ready to try something new. She's always been adaptive, she gets it. Sometimes I forget she's been here 10 years too."

Two years on, The Bloodline now consists of Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and special counsel Paul Heyman. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn both left the faction in 2023.

