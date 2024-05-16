36-year-old female WWE star was furious with Pat McAfee; shouted at him during show

Pat McAfee is not making too many friends in WWE at this time. After having angered an authority figure, he has now left a WWE star feeling less than happy.

The commentator was in trouble both this week and the last with Adam Pearce over his comments. This week, it was over how Pearce had failed to add Bron Breakker to the King of the Ring tournament. The star had also confronted the General Manager about it, and McAfee's comments calling him a bald stooge didn't sit well with Pearce. Unfortunately, McAfee also got on Dakota Kai's wrong side.

Dakota Kai was in her match against Lyra Valkyria last week in the Queen of the Ring tournament when McAfee was shouting at her. He asked Kai to get Valkyria back into the ring, something that Kai didn't need to do immediately because of the 10-count time she had. She was quick to remind him of that. Very unhappy with him, she demanded that he learn the rules since he was a commentator and that it was part of his job.

"We got 10 seconds, Patrick. Learn the rules, you're a commentator."

Expand Tweet

McAfee was quick to give up and surrendered, saying that she was right.

Details of Pat McAfee being in trouble with WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce

As mentioned above, McAfee was in trouble with Adam Pearce as well.

Pearce called him out very soon after seeing his tweet which had called him a bald stooge. McAfee had sent the tweet during WWE RAW as well.

Pearce called him into his office for a chat, showing that he was going to get shouted at for crossing the line in their relationship as a boss and an employee.

Expand Tweet

With this happening twice now, it remains to be seen if McAfee is punished in a public way soon by Pearce.