Pat McAfee in trouble; called into the office for what he said during WWE RAW

Pat McAfee is never one to hold back his thoughts about any topic. Unfortunately, the star is now in trouble for taking things too far during WWE RAW.

Bron Breakker was less than happy with Adam Pearce for being left out of the King of the Ring tournament. He made it clear to the RAW General Manager, getting in his face and mocking his reasons for leaving him out of the contest.

With Pearce saying he didn't want to throw him in at the deep end so soon after arriving on the main roster, Breakker didn't take too kindly to being underestimated by the General Manager.

Expand Tweet

After the confrontation, Adam Pearce looked rather scared, while Pat McAfee barked on commentary while saying that Breakker was right. He didn't stop there; he went on to social media, where he started to take shots at Pearce.

"THESE DAWGS ARE BARKING @ScrapDaddyAP yet again BALD STOOGE #WWERaw," McAfee wrote.

Pearce was not having it, so he called him into the office during the next break, clearly indicating that the commentator was in trouble.

"Let’s have a chat in my office during the next break, @PatMcAfeeShow."

Expand Tweet

The two have been taking shots at each other since last week, and it seems that their behavior has continued.

Pat McAfee has gotten into trouble before in WWE

This is not the first time McAfee being vocal has gotten him into trouble.

The commentator has been vocal about supporting stars in the past, including Jey Uso when he was feuding with Gunther. He even danced along to his theme song in the past.

Gunther observed it and called him out on it, saying he had seen him dancing to Jey Uso's theme. He stared him down the next time he danced, forcing him to stop and leaving him standing on the desk looking at Gunther in terror.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback