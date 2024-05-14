Bron Breakker just sent a threat to the WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The authority figure has been left scared for his safety after the warning.

In the King of the Ring tournament, fans were surprised to see that one of the newest arrivals, Bron Breakker, was not present. To say that the star was upset about that would be understating it, as he was left off the tournament despite being dominant since his arrival to the main roster.

Breakker was drafted to RAW in the second round of draft picks this year, but since then, he's not had a big chance to shine.

Expand Tweet

Being left out of the King of the Ring tournament didn't sit well with him, something that Adam Pearce quickly found out.

The RAW General Manager was being interviewed backstage about why Breakker didn't have a place in the King of the Ring tournament. While he was admitting to the oversight, he also said that he didn't want to throw him into the deep end. Bron Breakker got in his face, arriving on the scene. He got in his face and warned him that he made a mistake by not putting him in the tournament.

Adam Pearce looked scared as he didn't seem like he was ready to see Breakker protest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback