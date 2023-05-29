36-year-old former WWE Superstar reveals she is open to returning to wrestling

A former WWE Superstar recently disclosed that she is open to returning to the ring.

Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) is a former Divas Champion who also won the third season of NXT. She left the company in 2014 to return to the fitness industry. In 2018, she returned to compete in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She defeated Kavita Devi in the first round but went on to be eliminated by Mia Yim.

Speaking on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, Kaitlyn revealed that she would be open to returning to the ring down the line.

"I think with anything I am not 100% so against coming back like, 'Oh, I'm retired and that's it. I'm always open to cool opportunities, cool collaborations, it's not really in my sight right now to pursue wrestling, but after so many years of being removed from it I certainly have a different appreciation for it," said Kaitlyn. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Kaitlyn claims Mae Young Classic was her redemption following WWE exit

Kaitlyn was a star early on during her WWE career and held the Divas Championship for over 100 days. However, her popularity began to fall after she lost the title, and she decided to leave the company in 2014.

During her conversation on Muscle Memory, she explained how her return at the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018 was a redemption for her. She noted that she hated her last match and the Mae Young Classic was an opportunity to present a different version of herself to wrestling fans.

"I left WWE in 2014 and then I didn't do anything with wrestling for four years... I started getting back in the ring at a local school in South Florida [in 2018]. I hated my last match when I left and I didn't like the way that I left... I was looking at the Mae Young as an opportunity to come back as a different version of myself that I essentially rebuilt," said Kaitlyn. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Kaitlyn is only 36 years old and could still have many years left inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if the former champion ever finds her way back to WWE if she decides to return to the ring.

