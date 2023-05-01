"She has a very dope perspective" - 36-year-old former WWE Superstar reveals they want to work with Becky Lynch

A former WWE Superstar recently disclosed that they would love to work with Becky Lynch.

The Man was drafted to RAW during night one of the WWE Draft this past Friday on SmackDown. Becky and Trish Stratus lost the Women's Tag Team Championships on a recent edition of the red brand. Lita was originally scheduled for the title match but was attacked backstage by a mystery superstar.

Trish Stratus offered to replace Lita, only to turn heel and attack Lynch after they lost the titles to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The Man has not appeared since then and will likely be out for revenge when she returns to WWE.

Speaking on Rene Dupree's Cafe de Rene podcast, former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) revealed that she would love to work with Lynch and Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks. The 36-year-old star noted that she connected with Lynch backstage and claimed she has a great perspective on wrestling.

"I would love to work with Becky [Lynch]. I would love to work with Sasha [Mercedes Mone]. I'd love to work with Summer [Rae]. I've actually gotten to connect a little bit with Becky, like backstage and a few things and then just in general, and she's like a really she has a very dope perspective on wrestling and just like life in general. So I think I would have really loved to work with her for sure," said Kaitlyn. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reacts to Becky Lynch unfollowing her online

After Trish Stratus betrayed her, Becky Lynch unfollowed the WWE legend on social media, and the Hall of Famer didn't appear to be bothered by it.

Trish last competed in a singles match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. The Queen emerged victorious in the match, but Stratus got a tremendous reaction from her hometown crowd in Toronto.

Now, Stratus has her sights set on another member of the Four Horsewomen and appears to have already gotten under The Man's skin.

A wrestling fan sent Trish a message on Twitter and noted that Becky had unfollowed her on Instagram. Stratus responded to the wrestling fan and claimed that she didn't care.

"Did she? Guess what? I DON’T CARE," tweeted Trish Stratus.

Becky Lynch recently sent a message to the WWE Universe after she was drafted to RAW once again. It will be interesting to see if Lynch and Stratus battle in a singles match at a future premium live event or if Lita gets involved and tries to get revenge on Trish as well.

Who do you think would win a singles match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

